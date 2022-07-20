Connect with us

Movies & TV

Caroline Danjuma confirms She’s AAC’s Deputy Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Some women in Nigeria are stepping up to the challenge as the country’s presidential election and a number of governorship elections get closer.

Caroline Danjuma, Nollywood actress and “Real Housewives Of Lagos” star, has announced her emergence as the Deputy governorship candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State on her Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caroline Danjuma (@carolynahutchings)

Sharing a campaign poster on her Instagram page, she wrote: “To serve and to honor in loyalty and in truth to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. So help me God….”

This bold step marks a positive change to  the under-representation of women in Nigerian politics as some of her colleagues, Funke Akindele and Tonto Dikeh recently announced their political aspirations.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

