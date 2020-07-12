Presenting the Most Stylish Special Assistant: Ini Edo

Ini Edo is celebrating her reappointment as the Special Assistant on Tourism Development to Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel in stunning style.

The actress shared the news of her reappointment on Instagram with photos of her in a gorgeous suit, thanking her boss, the governor. She wrote:

Grateful to God and my Boss , His excellency, Gov, Udom Emmanuel for the re appointment to serve in the tourism sector of our dear State..I look forward to great accomplishment and milestones in this new era .

God bless Gov Udom Emmanuel

God bless the Great state of AkwaAbasibom

Good bless all my brownsugar family for your constant love and support ..

Everything good thing will come to those who trust in the name of the Lord .🙏

Check out the photos:

Photo Credit: iniedo