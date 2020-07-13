A New Season of “Power” is Coming & Fans are Excited

You thought it had ended, eh? After Ghost died, what was next? Well, so did everyone. And we were all wrong. “Power” continues!

The show’s executive producer 50 Cent shared the trailer of what is called “Power Book II: Ghost” starring (and you may not like this) Tariq as the main character.

Yeah, yeah, everyone thinks Tariq is annoying. Still, fans are excited “Power” is coming back to the screens. Are you?

Check out the trailer: