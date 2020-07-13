“Africa Compared to the West is a Small Pie Growing Very Quickly” – Emile Kinuma on Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs brings us the story of a young Rwandan gentleman who runs an uber mobile payment platform.

Emile Kinuma is an enterprise Product Manager and Financial Analyst with successful experience in SMB, public and distribution markets.

With solid financial acumen, interpersonal and decision-making abilities, Mobicash owns a complete mobile payment platform that works immediately on any cell phone. Transactions are securely signed with NSDT™ (Near Sound Data Transfer), a technology that sends “cryptosounds” through the phone’s audio channel to enable contactless mobile payment.

Emile earned a Master of Science degree in administration from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. Emile Kinuma is the immediate past Chief Executive Officer at MobiCash.

Watch the video below: