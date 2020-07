Big Brother Naija 2019 star Diane Russet has released her short film “Storm“, which tells an amazing story of how love can be found in the most unexpected circumstances.

The short film stars, Diane Russet, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ike Onyema, Atteh ‘SirDee” Daniel and directed by the award-winning Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde.

Watch the film below: