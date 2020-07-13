WurlD Ushers in “The New Wurld Order” on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

In July’s edition of Accelerate TV‘s “The Cover,” Nigerian artist and song-writer, Sadiq Onifade, known professionally as WurlD, opens up about his meteoric rise to fame, the reason behind his catchy name and why his sound is needed in the music scene.

Read excerpts from the interview:

On how he came up with ‘WurlD’

When I started my artiste career, the type of songs I was working on got my friends saying, these songs sound so international, very worldly. They couldn’t really put their fingers on what it was, only how it made them feel…the producers working on the songs suggested world… spelt with an ‘O’ at the time. To be honest, I was truly scared about it so I took time to really think about the name… I remember going to sleep and thinking- this actually sounds right…after a month, I chose to go with it but I changed the name to WurlD… spelt with a “U”.

On what makes his sound relevant within Africa

So a little story… I released a song called SHOW YOU OFF and before creating that song, I became aware of Afro beats and where African music was going and I felt that we were going to get to a space where the whole world would be looking.

I felt like Africa had a diverse sound and lots of musicians with different ranges But they weren’t coming out boldly to proclaim their sound. I felt like I needed to come out and do more.

His creative process

My music creative process is very simple, it’s just me in the studio, me and the mic. The funny thing is that a lot of people require people around them .. And usually, there are a lot of people in the studio working with other people, there’s different ideas, different melodies…it’s hard for you to focus on Good thing I can engineer so throughout my creative process it’s me, myself and I.

On his collaboration with Sarz

I remember being in L.A. in 2017, my music producer told me, you need to meet this producer…He played me some tracks and one of the tracks was TROBUL and I loved it immediately… I said ‘yo let me work on that‘, the next day I played TROBUL for him and that was that…everything just happened after that… I remember going to bed that day and the next day we both said the same thing…we need to collaborate ASAP!

On how he uses his platform to speak out and make a positive impact

The most important thing is awareness…

Being aware of my position and the fact that people pay attention to what I see and what I do…I need to be more aware and more sensitive… When it comes to matters that involve humanity, regardless of where you are…the reality of the world we live in is that we need to be empathetic because we are humans first and foremost… Also I try to say and do things that will surely motivate people

On what we should expect this year and beyond

More love, there’s love in giving…and loads of inspiration. I mean I was inspired by so many people growing up, I was inspired by some of the greatest artistes…people that had more to give than the music Music is just a tool and I’m striving to be the best person I can be through inspiring and through love

Credit:

Creative Direction: Tokyo James

Styling: Joan K. Vincent-Otiono

Photography: Mikey Oshai

Graphics: Adedayo Adegbami

Outfits: ATAFO & The Ruiin

Watch the interview below: