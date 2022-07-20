PremiumTrust Bank Opens an Abuja Branch to promote Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Commercial banks, PremiumTrust Bank opened to customers in Abuja yesterday, July 18, 2022. The Abuja business office becomes the sixth branch opened by the Bank in less than 90 days of commencing full banking operations.

Speaking at the tape-cutting event, The MD/ CEO, Emmanuel Emefienim thanked the CBN for its support so far. He also appreciated the Bank’s customers for their patronage.

“We are on board with CBN in its financial inclusion policy and its drive to grow the economy, enable businesses and improve lives’’.

He highlighted that PremiumTrust Bank was recently announced as the Official Banker for the National Sports Festival, 2022.

“Our solid partnership with the National Sports Festival and by extension, the Federal Government of Nigeria re-affirms our commitment to fostering unity in our diversity as a nation through Sports and providing the needed platform for our youths to grow in their chosen fields; excel at the National and global stages. This is consistent with the bank’s tagline- Together for growth.”

He went further to say that the Abuja Business office becomes the sixth in a row opened in less than 90 days.

“Abuja will serve as a major hub for us and in the coming months, more branches will be opened. We will then complement brick and mortar with digital offerings leveraging technology to ensure that our customers enjoy the best of Premium services with the speed of execution across the country.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi speaking on behalf of the Minister for Finance, congratulated PremiumTrust Bank on the numerous feats it has achieved in just a short while of operations and encouraged them not to rest on their oars, while the representative of the Honorable Minister of the FCT, Hon. Lukman Agboola Dabiri assured of FCT’s support in providing an enabling environment for the Bank to do business in Abuja.

Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, the founding pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre thereafter conducted the tape cutting to formally commission PremiumTrust Bank, Abuja Branch.

Other dignitaries in attendance include Honorable Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and member of the House of Representatives; Asishana Okauru Esq., Director-General Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Samuel Okojere, Director Banking Services, CBN amongst others.

Sponsored Content