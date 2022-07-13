PremiumTrust Bank fulfills its Brand Promise and becomes the Official Banker for the 2022 National Sports Festival

The National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State. Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Delta State State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim as well as other top government functionaries and dignitaries were in attendance at the unveiling of the event’s logo and Mascot in Asaba.

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, described The National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games and declared that Delta State would make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.