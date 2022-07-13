Connect with us

Events Promotions

PremiumTrust Bank fulfills its Brand Promise and becomes the Official Banker for the 2022 National Sports Festival

Events

Rite Foods Celebrates Ojude Oba 2022 Festival with refreshing Moments of Splendour, Pomp, and Pageantry

Events Promotions

Nigerian Canva Expert, Ayodotun Akinfenwa hosted a Canva for Business Workshop | Get the Scoop

Beauty Events Promotions

L'Oreal Professionnel Paris introduces a New Range of Hair Products for Kinky and Natural Hair

Events Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

RMD, Ngozi Nwosu, Ini Edo & Other Nollywood Faves Spotted at Olu Jacobs’ 80th Birthday

Events Music

Here’s What You Missed at the Last Edition of Mainland BlockParty

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Check Out TECNO’s Top 10 Celebrities’ look at the Camon19 Launch

Events

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Fellow, Sandra Chukwudozie of Salpha Energy Celebrates the Big 30!

Events

GLG Communications Partners with the Brian Reuben Organisation to host the 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit | Lagos and Dubai

Events

PremiumTrust Bank fulfills its Brand Promise and becomes the Official Banker for the 2022 National Sports Festival

Published

7 hours ago

 on

L-R:  Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare; 2022 Festival Mascot – Uzo, Delta State State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and Managing Director, PremiumTrust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim, during the unveiling of the National Sports Festival Logo and Mascot in Asaba… on Wednesday. Photo: PremiumTrust Bank

PremiumTrust Bank in fulfilling its brand promise of partnering for growth on Wednesday night, at the Government House in Asaba, joined the Delta State Government and the Hon. Minister for Youths and Sports Development to unveil the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15, 2022.
The National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State. Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Delta State State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim as well as other top government functionaries and dignitaries were in attendance at the unveiling of the event’s logo and Mascot in Asaba.
Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, described The National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games and declared that Delta State would make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.
The Managing Director of PremiumTrust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim reiterated the Bank’s commitment to growth, impacting lives and communities. He also highlighted that as the official Banker of the National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, the bank aims to contribute to developing sports in Nigeria and foster unity in our diversity as a nation.
In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tag line – Together for Growth.
He ended the speech by encouraging the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by this Sports Festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and on the international stage in sports.
See more photos:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being

BN Book Review: Home by Dami Adetu | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Waste The Long Holiday
css.php