PremiumTrust Bank fulfills its Brand Promise and becomes the Official Banker for the 2022 National Sports Festival
PremiumTrust Bank in fulfilling its brand promise of partnering for growth on Wednesday night, at the Government House in Asaba, joined the Delta State Government and the Hon. Minister for Youths and Sports Development to unveil the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15, 2022.
The National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State. Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Delta State State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim as well as other top government functionaries and dignitaries were in attendance at the unveiling of the event’s logo and Mascot in Asaba.
Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, described The National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games and declared that Delta State would make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.
The Managing Director of PremiumTrust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim reiterated the Bank’s commitment to growth, impacting lives and communities. He also highlighted that as the official Banker of the National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, the bank aims to contribute to developing sports in Nigeria and foster unity in our diversity as a nation.
In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tag line – Together for Growth.
He ended the speech by encouraging the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by this Sports Festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and on the international stage in sports.
