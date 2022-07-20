The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th



MillHill Souk (MHS) is Backkk! One of the biggest Summer Pop-Up Events is Back, Bigger and Better. Join in at Borehamwood this July with over 50 amazing brands converging to trade under one roof while bringing communities together, and you are invited.

The MillHill Souk (MHS) is an intimate networking-shopping event for business owners and customers. It is a platform for small businesses not usually found on the high streets to showcase their products and services, as well as providing the one-on-one shopping experience. In the same light, the event presents riveting opportunities for small businesses to build new prospects and clientele while exposing their unique selling points.

MillHill Souk launched its first event in 2020 and has successfully run six pop-up events since then, gradually establishing itself as one of Borehamwood’s favourite Pop-pop Events.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 30th July, 2022

Time: 11.00am – 7.00pm

Venue: Allum Manor Hall located at 2 Allum Lane, Elstree, Borehamwood WD6 3PJ (20 minutes from Central London and 5 minutes walk from the train station)

Some of the exciting activities for both children and adults includes:

Children’s Entertainment

Special Guest Appearances

Dining in MHS Food Court

On-site Barbecue

Product Launch and Live Demos

Live Entertainment by DJ Abass

Cocktail Bar

Bouncy Castles

Face Painting, and so much more!

In addition to the trade show, there will be National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment, Bank Verification Number (BVN) registration, and opening of bank accounts by Providus Bank for members of the Nigerian Community.

Come basking in a great ambience of fun activities full of great people while you shop, network, and grow! MHS has lovely perks for you and your loved ones to enjoy, with free entry, free parking for over a hundred cars, free Wi-Fi, and many more.

