Connect with us

Events Promotions

The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th

Events Promotions

Watch Out for the Abula Festival, Its Cultural Food, Performances, and Fun Fair | July 30th

Events News

PremiumTrust Bank Opens an Abuja Branch to promote Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Events

GLG Communications Hosted a World's PR Day Reception to Celebrate Top practitioners and Icons in the Media Industry

Events

Parthian Celebrates its 10th Anniversary Gala in Years of Dedication and Commitments to Clients | Get the Scoop

Events

Stanbic IBTC Hosts an Event to Celebrate Women in the Nigerian Tech Space

Events Promotions

Mastercard Rewards a Lucky Cardholder with a Ticket to Watch UEFA Champions League

Events

Philomena is Back! Watch this Stage Play by Bimbo Manuel Starring Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu & others Live in Abuja | July 22 - 24

Events Promotions

Meet the Artists exhibiting at the Modern and Contemporary Nigerian Arts (MOCONA) Auction by ARTSPLIT | July 15th - 31st

Events Promotions

Women in Successful Careers(WISCAR) announces Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as Headliner for its 2022 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference

Events

The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th

Published

4 hours ago

 on


MillHill Souk (MHS) is Backkk! One of the biggest Summer Pop-Up Events is Back, Bigger and Better. Join in at Borehamwood this July with over 50 amazing brands converging to trade under one roof while bringing communities together, and you are invited.

The MillHill Souk (MHS) is an intimate networking-shopping event for business owners and customers. It is a platform for small businesses not usually found on the high streets to showcase their products and services, as well as providing the one-on-one shopping experience. In the same light, the event presents riveting opportunities for small businesses to build new prospects and clientele while exposing their unique selling points.

MillHill Souk launched its first event in 2020 and has successfully run six pop-up events since then, gradually establishing itself as one of Borehamwood’s favourite Pop-pop Events.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Millhill Souk (@millhillsouk_)

Event Details
Date: Saturday, 30th July, 2022
Time: 11.00am – 7.00pm
Venue: Allum Manor Hall located at 2 Allum Lane, Elstree, Borehamwood WD6 3PJ (20 minutes from Central London and 5 minutes walk from the train station)

Some of the exciting activities for both children and adults includes:

  • Children’s Entertainment
  • Special Guest Appearances
  • Dining in MHS Food Court
  • On-site Barbecue
  • Product Launch and Live Demos
  • Live Entertainment by DJ Abass
  • Cocktail Bar
  • Bouncy Castles
  • Face Painting, and so much more!

In addition to the trade show, there will be National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment, Bank Verification Number (BVN) registration, and opening of bank accounts by Providus Bank for members of the Nigerian Community.

Come basking in a great ambience of fun activities full of great people while you shop, network, and grow! MHS has lovely perks for you and your loved ones to enjoy, with free entry, free parking for over a hundred cars, free Wi-Fi, and many more.

Pre Register to attend free HERE.
Follow on Instagram @millhillsouk_ and on Facebook for updates.
Call on +447776736771 or on +447912116207 for more enquiries.
Don’t forget attendance is FREE. Be there!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation

Awom Kenneth: Here’s Why Your Best Bet into Tech is Talent Sourcing
css.php