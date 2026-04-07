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Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos Opens Oasis Gourmet Restaurant & Pool Bar to Expand Luxury Dining Vision

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Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos Opens Oasis Gourmet Restaurant & Pool Bar to Expand Luxury Dining Vision

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Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos has officially unveiled Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, its newest fine dining destination in Victoria Island, Lagos, at an exclusive launch event attended by distinguished guests, business leaders, and government representatives. The launch marks a significant step in the brand’s continued growth, extending its philosophy of luxury into a refined, experience-driven culinary offering.

Designed as more than just a restaurant, Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is a carefully curated dining experience that blends elegance with comfort, offering guests a space where exceptional cuisine meets a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar represents the next step in our journey to create spaces that are not only refined but truly welcoming.

“With Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, we are bringing our philosophy into fine dining, offering an experience where every guest feels extra special, comfortable, and at home,” said Pasquale Fiore, Managing Director of Heliconia Park.

Guests at the launch were treated to a relaxed evening of good music, great entertainment, and the restaurant’s finest curated culinary offerings, highlighting a menu defined by quality ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and a commitment to consistency. The experience reflects Heliconia Park Hotel’s broader mission to create destinations that are secure, stylish, and rooted in a deep understanding of modern hospitality.

The launch gala dinner event brought together some of Lagos’ most prominent figures for an evening of unforgettable experiences.

The introduction of Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is a welcome addition to the city’s growing hospitality and lifestyle sector. It reflects continued investment in experiences that not only elevate standards but also contribute to tourism, business engagement, and economic development.

As the hospitality division of the company continues to expand, each new offering reflects a consistent focus on exceptional service, outstanding experiences, and a breathtaking environment.

Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar invites guests to enjoy exceptional casual fine dining in a relaxed breathtaking atmosphere, where expertly curated meals and impeccable service come together to create something truly unforgettable.

For reservations and enquiries, please call: +234 707 452 5979

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