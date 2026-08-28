Atlas 777 Media: Launched Season One On The Series ‘Dumb It Down The Clarity Lab’

There’s a very specific kind of silence that happens in Lagos rooms. Someone mentions equity, or an algorithm, or “the numbers,” and half the room nods along while quietly Googling under the table later. Dumb It Down: The Clarity Lab just ended that silence for good.



Atlas 777 Media’s debut production officially launched. If the energy in the room is anything to go by, this is the show everyone’s going to be talking about by the time Season One is out. The premise is deceptively simple; one guest, one hour, one honest question that strips away whatever disguise their industry usually wears. No jargon left standing. The name is a dare while the method is the opposite of what it promises, making things finally make sense.



Fronting the series is Abimbola Craig – actress, producer, and the woman millions know as Tiwalade from Skinny Girl in Transit, bringing the same instinct that once took her from law school to the screen: the most complicated things are usually the ones most worth explaining properly. She asks the question everyone in the room was too polite to ask. Every single time.

Here’s what is what is frequently thought about; Season One goes beyond the lineup of the usual suspects giving the usual answers. It’s the Lagos shortlet founder who has to hand her sense of “home” to strangers every week and take it back before the next guest checks in. It’s the inDrive Nigeria executive asked whether the city’s endless transport options are proof the system works, or proof it’s broken. It’s the events queen who built an empire, and then personally trained the competitors coming for it. It’s the top lawyer who quietly decides how a company’s ownership will fall apart, months before anyone else sees it coming. It’s the stylist-turned-philosophy-graduate finally saying the quiet part about what fashion actually pays. It’s the visual storyteller who started out writing a love column and never stopped studying people. It’s the founder asking why two people on the same salary end up with completely different futures. And it’s the self-taught chef who built a career on removing people’s fear of their own kitchen. Every episode ends the same way: not with a résumé, but with the person underneath it, in a closing segment that has nothing to do with their job title at all.

Think of it less as an interview show and more as a series of very well-dressed interrogations, where well-dressed also means the guest leaves having actually said something.



Season One is officially here. If you missed the launch, you are about to feel like you did not.

Follow @Atlas777Media across all platforms and get ready.



Dumb it down, we bring it down!

Sponsored Content