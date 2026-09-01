The Lagos Bridal Show Set to Redefine Nigeria’s Bridal Fashion Industry



A new chapter is about to begin for Nigeria’s bridal fashion industry with the launch of The Lagos Bridal Show, a premier bridal fashion and lifestyle platform dedicated to celebrating the creativity, innovation and craftsmanship that define the country’s thriving wedding ecosystem.



Created to bridge fashion, luxury, business and culture, The Lagos Bridal Show will bring together some of Nigeria’s most celebrated designers and wedding professionals, and lifestyle partners under one roof.

More than a runway event, the show is designed as a business and networking platform that creates meaningful opportunities for designers, brands and entrepreneurs while giving brides, grooms and wedding enthusiasts direct access to the people and products shaping modern weddings in Nigeria.





The Lagos Bridal Show also aims to position Nigeria as a leading destination for bridal fashion across Africa by showcasing the exceptional talent, craftsmanship and creativity of Nigerian designers to both local and international audiences.

Speaking about the vision behind the event, Rhoda Ebun, Founder of The Lagos Bridal Show, said:

“The Lagos Bridal Show was born from a desire to create a platform that recognises the incredible creative businesses behind the designs. Nigeria is home to some of the world’s most talented designers, artisans and wedding professionals. This platform is about giving them the visibility, recognition and commercial opportunities they deserve while creating unforgettable experiences for consumers and industry stakeholders alike.”

The show will attract a carefully curated audience including brides and grooms, wedding planners, luxury consumers, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, media, influencers, diaspora Nigerians and key decision-makers from across the wedding and lifestyle industries.





For brands, offers a unique platform to engage directly with a high-intent audience at one of life’s most significant milestones. Sponsorship opportunities span

multiple sectors, including beauty, fashion, banking, fintech, automotive, hospitality, jewellery, beverages, consumer goods and luxury lifestyle brands.

With a strong emphasis on innovation, collaboration and commercial growth, The Lagos Bridal Show is poised to become one of Nigeria’s most anticipated annual bridal and lifestyle

events.

The Lagos Show is set to hold on the 24th & 25th of September 2025.

For partnership enquiries, sponsorship opportunities or media accreditation, please contact: [email protected]



Attendance to the event is free but registration is compulsory. Visit the website to register.



Follow us on social media @thelagosbridalshow.









BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Lagos Bridal Show