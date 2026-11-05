In Gallery: More Than The AI Conversations – See Moments From Goalkeepers Dakar 2026

In Dakar, for Goalkeepers 2026, professionals from various industries converged in a hall on the 29th of October, 2026, to discuss how Africans are already leveraging AI to solve social problems, and to also explore further opportunities. Themed “Equitable AI and the Future of African Youth“, the conversations weren’t all about using AI to build an equitable future; there were performances, including one from the legendary Youssou N’Dour, and the attendees also showed up and showed out in different styles and fashions.

The event was attended by several influential figures, including Nigeria’s Tsakute Ladi Jonah (popularly known as Saskay), Fatou Jupiter Toure, Mamadou Ly, and Fatma Samoura, the former diplomat and senior executive who became the first female Secretary General of FIFA. Other notable attendees included Karim Sy, the entrepreneur and founder of Jokkolabs, and Dr Seydina Ndiaye, an AI expert at the UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence and the principal investigator of the AI Living Lab for Innovative and Viable Ethical Policies and Systems (ALIVE Lab), among others.

See the gallery of some of the attendees below: