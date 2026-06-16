See How Simi Slayed in Burgundy Corset Glam at Her Mother’s 70th Birthday

After seeing Simi in this look, it’s hard not to appreciate just how well burgundy and crimson suit her. She stepped out for a deeply personal occasion—her mother’s 70th birthday—choosing a custom look that felt appropriate for both celebration and family tradition.

The gown itself brought together contemporary construction and familiar cultural references. Designed on a sheer lace mesh base, it carried glass beadwork, metallic sequins, and floral appliqués that were placed along the hips in a way that shaped the silhouette. From there, a sweetheart neckline flowed into sheer sleeves, while leaf-shaped paillettes moved across the skirt, catching light in subtle shifts as she moved.

To complete the look, she paired the dress with a burgundy gele threaded with soft copper accents, tying the entire palette together. Gold accessories were kept minimal—a pair of hoop earrings, a slim choker, and a diamond ring—allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to remain at the forefront, while a crimson manicure quietly echoed the colour story.

Her beauty look followed the same restrained direction. A matte base, softly defined brows, rose-toned eyes, and a neutral glossy lip kept things refined. Altogether, the styling came together in a way that felt considered, marking her mother’s milestone with a look that suits her beautifully.

Photo Credit: Simi/Instagram