Style
See How Simi Slayed in Burgundy Corset Glam at Her Mother’s 70th Birthday
Simi celebrated her mother Jedidiah Ogunleye’s landmark 70th birthday party in a custom burgundy and crimson corset lace gown paired with a matching striped gele.
After seeing Simi in this look, it’s hard not to appreciate just how well burgundy and crimson suit her. She stepped out for a deeply personal occasion—her mother’s 70th birthday—choosing a custom look that felt appropriate for both celebration and family tradition.
The gown itself brought together contemporary construction and familiar cultural references. Designed on a sheer lace mesh base, it carried glass beadwork, metallic sequins, and floral appliqués that were placed along the hips in a way that shaped the silhouette. From there, a sweetheart neckline flowed into sheer sleeves, while leaf-shaped paillettes moved across the skirt, catching light in subtle shifts as she moved.
To complete the look, she paired the dress with a burgundy gele threaded with soft copper accents, tying the entire palette together. Gold accessories were kept minimal—a pair of hoop earrings, a slim choker, and a diamond ring—allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to remain at the forefront, while a crimson manicure quietly echoed the colour story.
Her beauty look followed the same restrained direction. A matte base, softly defined brows, rose-toned eyes, and a neutral glossy lip kept things refined. Altogether, the styling came together in a way that felt considered, marking her mother’s milestone with a look that suits her beautifully.
Photo Credit: Simi/Instagram