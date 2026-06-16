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See How Simi Slayed in Burgundy Corset Glam at Her Mother’s 70th Birthday

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See How Simi Slayed in Burgundy Corset Glam at Her Mother’s 70th Birthday

Simi celebrated her mother Jedidiah Ogunleye’s landmark 70th birthday party in a custom burgundy and crimson corset lace gown paired with a matching striped gele.
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Simi smiling broadly in a heavily embellished wine-coloured lace outfit with gold hoop earrings and matching red nails.

Simi sporting soft glam makeup and a coordinated burgundy gele for her mother’s birthday event.

After seeing Simi in this look, it’s hard not to appreciate just how well burgundy and crimson suit her. She stepped out for a deeply personal occasion—her mother’s 70th birthday—choosing a custom look that felt appropriate for both celebration and family tradition.

The gown itself brought together contemporary construction and familiar cultural references. Designed on a sheer lace mesh base, it carried glass beadwork, metallic sequins, and floral appliqués that were placed along the hips in a way that shaped the silhouette. From there, a sweetheart neckline flowed into sheer sleeves, while leaf-shaped paillettes moved across the skirt, catching light in subtle shifts as she moved.

Simi in a burgundy traditional lace outfit hugging her mother Jedidiah Ogunleye who is wearing a light pink embellished gown at her 70th birthday party.

Simi shares a joyful hug with her mother, Jedidiah Ogunleye, during her landmark 70th birthday celebration.

To complete the look, she paired the dress with a burgundy gele threaded with soft copper accents, tying the entire palette together. Gold accessories were kept minimal—a pair of hoop earrings, a slim choker, and a diamond ring—allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to remain at the forefront, while a crimson manicure quietly echoed the colour story.

Her beauty look followed the same restrained direction. A matte base, softly defined brows, rose-toned eyes, and a neutral glossy lip kept things refined. Altogether, the styling came together in a way that felt considered, marking her mother’s milestone with a look that suits her beautifully.

Simi posing with one hand on her hip, showcasing a custom burgundy lace corset gown with a matching striped gele headtie.

Simi posing with one hand on her hip, showcasing a custom burgundy lace corset gown with a matching striped gele headtie.

Photo Credit: Simi/Instagram

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