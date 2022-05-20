Connect with us

Cardiac Community hosted its 3rd Edition of its Walkathon Tagged 'walk4PH' to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day

In a bid to raise awareness of pulmonary hypertension; a rare deadly disease that affects the hearts and lungs, Cardiac Community hosts the 3rd edition of its annual walkathon tagged walk4PH. The walkathon started at Police College Ikeja on May 7th 2022.
The walkathon commemorates the 10th anniversary of World Pulmonary Hypertension World Day (WPHD) which is annually held on the 5th of May since 2012. World Pulmonary Day 2022 themed “Pulmonary Hypertension has no borders”, is a nod to the fact that PH can affect people of all ages, sex, race, social, and ethnic backgrounds.
Speaking at this year’s event, Dr Temitope Victoria Fapohunda, Senior Registrar, Pulmonology, Dept of Medicine, LASUTH said “Pulmonary hypertension is not a common illness, so people that suffer from this condition tend to experience a lot of delays when it comes to diagnosis, also people that have this condition in the country need access to their medication, so I anticipate this initiative will go a long way in increasing awareness of pulmonary hypertension in Nigeria.”
Ayotunde Omitogun, Co-founder of Cardiac Community stated that “we are happy to join the rest of the world to celebrate World Pulmonary Hypertension Day and raise the necessary awareness of this deadly disease in Nigeria. This disease has been in the dark for too long in Nigeria and our major goal is to make sure we shine a light on the condition and make sure Nigerians Sabi PH”
Cardiac Community is a Non-Governmental Organization committed to fighting heart diseases in Nigeria. They engage in supporting the fight against heart diseases through health awareness via online platforms, public outreach programs, and campaigns.
They equally provide psychological and emotional support through its support groups as well as financial support through fundraising for patients who can’t afford to pay for health services.
See more photos here:

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

