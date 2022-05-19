Connect with us

Congratulations to Broda Shaggi for Winning 'Best Actor in a Comedy' at the AMVCA 👏👏

Ezinne Akudo Hosted an Exclusive Launch for her Luxiourious Home Essential Brand 'NKASSI' | See Photos

Yay! You can now Shop Abroad & Pay in Naira with the Edoko App | Get the Details

Major! MARA Raises $23M to Build an African Crypto Economy Portal + Announces Partnership with the Central African Republic

Crown Flour Mill receives the National Productivity Order of Merit Award from President Muhammadu Buhari 👏🏾👏🏾

Watch Out for the Nigerian Idol 7 Finale this Sunday & The Winner will Walk Away with N100 million Worth of Prizes | See Details 

Naeto C, Wande Coal & Daddy Showkey brought the Heat to The Balvenie Launch Events | Here's how it went down

Learn about the Apple Watch Series 7+ Get the iFitness Experience this Weekend | May 20th & 21st

2022 World Oral Health Day: Pepsodent is bridging the Oral Health Gap through Oral Awareness in Nigeria

Pepsi unveils DJ Crowd Kontroller as it's Newest Disc Jockey Ambassador

Congratulations to Broda Shaggi for Winning ‘Best Actor in a Comedy’ at the AMVCA 👏👏

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Phenomenal actor and content creator, Samuel Animashaun joined the list of winners at the just concluded 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). The startling actor, Broda Shaggi emerged winner in the category of ‘Best Actor in a comedy’ with Kayode Kasum’s DWINDLE. While receiving his award, Shaggi appreciates the members of the cast and crew of DWINDLE as he dedicated it to his fans for their unwavering support over the years.

He also acknowledged his manager, Olufemi Oguntamu for the continuous drive to do things better and differently at every given time. Broda Shaggi who started as a skits maker a few years ago continues to explore graciously other areas of creativity specifically music and acting.

He has appeared in blockbuster movies such as Chief Daddy 2, Fate of Alakada, Day of Destiny, Namaste Wahala, and King Of Thieves (Ageshinkole) among others. Being a win from his first-ever nomination, he beat actors Shawn Faqua, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gideon Okeke, Femi Adebayo, Williams Uchemba and Timini Egbuson to clinch the award gallantly.

