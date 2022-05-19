Congratulations to Broda Shaggi for Winning ‘Best Actor in a Comedy’ at the AMVCA 👏👏

Phenomenal actor and content creator, Samuel Animashaun joined the list of winners at the just concluded 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). The startling actor, Broda Shaggi emerged winner in the category of ‘Best Actor in a comedy’ with Kayode Kasum’s DWINDLE. While receiving his award, Shaggi appreciates the members of the cast and crew of DWINDLE as he dedicated it to his fans for their unwavering support over the years.

He also acknowledged his manager, Olufemi Oguntamu for the continuous drive to do things better and differently at every given time. Broda Shaggi who started as a skits maker a few years ago continues to explore graciously other areas of creativity specifically music and acting.

He has appeared in blockbuster movies such as Chief Daddy 2, Fate of Alakada, Day of Destiny, Namaste Wahala, and King Of Thieves (Ageshinkole) among others. Being a win from his first-ever nomination, he beat actors Shawn Faqua, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gideon Okeke, Femi Adebayo, Williams Uchemba and Timini Egbuson to clinch the award gallantly.

Sponsored Content