Ezinne Akudo Hosted an Exclusive Launch for her Luxiourious Home Essential Brand ‘NKASSI’ | See Photos

You may know her as the former Miss Nigeria (2013) or as Creative Director of the renowned Miss Nigeria Organisation. But what you may not know is that Ezinne is an experienced interior stylist and the founder of the home essentials brand NKASSI. The creative entrepreneur is cooking up a storm in ensuring that West African homes experience luxurious comfort by creating bespoke and well-designed home accessories, bathroom items, bedroom revels, dining indulgences, and kitchen finds.

Ezinne hosted guests at an exclusive launch at the brand’s showroom situated at 20B Kafayat Abdulrasaq, off Fola Osibo, Lekki 1, Lagos.

Guests at the event included current Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko; actor & comedian Bovi Ugboma; actress and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Munachi Abii; renowned entrepreneur Sam Hart; lifestyle influencer and former BBNaija star, Alex Unusual; former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Estanyi Tukura.

The sip and shop event provided an excellent opportunity for guests to experience NKASSI products firsthand while enjoying good company, music, and great food, and we’ve got all the photos!

“NKASSI fills a major gap in the home and lifestyle industry by providing access to home essentials that set a new standard for comfort,” said Ezinne on what differentiates the brand in the home and lifestyle industry. “Our products are intentionally designed and responsibly manufactured by experts around the globe using premium quality materials.”

On the 17th of May, Ezinne also hosted an online global launch party. She had insightful conversations about the brand’s narrative and officially launched the brand’s e-commerce website to the delight of audiences who joined the party on her Instagram page; @ezinneakudo, from around the world! The online audience members played a fun game for a chance to win a complete set of luxurious NKASSI products worth N400,000. Although no one could get all ten questions to win the entire collection, some lucky guests crossed the halfway mark and would receive gift items from Nkassi.

According to Ezinne, NKASSI – an Igbo word that translates to comfort in English, was created for everyone. Sourced locally and internationally, products range from home accessories to bathroom items, bedroom revels, and dining indulgences down to kitchen finds, including bath sheets, washcloths, alternative pillows, duvets, and complete bamboo bedding sets, and much more.

“Our products are intentionally designed and responsibly manufactured by experts around the globe using premium quality materials,” Ezinne added. “Our 620 gsm towels are soft, quick-drying, and made from super combed 100% Turkish cotton. Also, our 300 thread count bamboo sheets have excellent moisture-wicking and insulating properties that help regulate temperature. They also naturally resist odor and bacteria.”

Founded in April 2018 and sold exclusively to a curated audience, NKASSI is now available worldwide. Shoppers can own the products by visiting its physical showroom at 20B Kafayat Abdulrasaq, off Fola Osibo, Lekki 1, Lagos, or shop online at www.nkassi.com from anywhere in the world.

