BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Turaka Jazz

Ego is back on the rooftop with thrilling sounds. Get your groove on with this mid-week entertainment break, complete with the tastiest dishes and refreshing cocktails.

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Turáká Lagos, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09068000006

Open Mic Night

What are your plans for Thursday? We hope it includes open mic night at Bogobiri. Enjoy a night full of poetry, dance, music and more!

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Gerilson Insrael – Dance Lagos Release Party

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09021106225

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy will probably be performing on stage this weekend

Date: Friday, May 20 & Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Truth Village, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP:

WanniXHandi Live in Bayroot

Lagos are you ready?! Twin DJs, WanniXHandi will be live at Bayroot this weekend featuring DJ Unseen.

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar & Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria island.

RSVP: 08099921114

At The Club with Remy Martin

Lush Club will be embarking on an exciting journey this weekend with “Kweku The Traveller”, Black Sherif. You ain’t ready for the magic that is about to be unleashed… Get on the train now!

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Lush Club, 3rd Floor, Sky Mall, Sangotedo.

RSVP: 09074302889

Zen Yoga Session

A one of a kind session designed to relieve Lagos stress, release toxic energy and reconnect you to healthy emotions.

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Venue: 6c Adeleke Adedoyin St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Island Block Party + Treasure Island Party

Legendary Rum, Captain Morgan is now in Lagos and there’s going to be a launch party in Lagos this weekend. the 21st of May. Go party with your fave artists, DJs and hosts.

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Open House Party

It’s the weekend, and it’s another chance to hang out with your friends for some board games and fun.

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Time:

Venue: Banana Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09133927114 or HERE

LSP Paintball

Date: Saturday, May 21 & Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Leisure Sports Paintball, 39 Kusenla Rd, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: 08140000208 or HERE

Karaoke Night

Grab a friend, and tune up your vocal cords for a night of fun this weekend.

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

Biscuit Bone: A Play

When Nene and Kachi found each other veering totally away from their friendship and love, they soon realise that their marriage was ending. Kachi’s vasectomy should be a blessing, however, the truths about this couple and their many-layered throes cast a dim light on the many unspoken truths about marriages, families, truths and the people in the marriages. This play was written and directed by Kelvinmary Ndukwe. Showing at terra for the whole weekend in May.

Date: Saturday, May 21 & Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 5 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08135372973

TKD Farms Farmers’ Market

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Nakenohs Boulevard, 40 Alexander Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 08110514597 or HERE

Kayak Hangout

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08143207147

The Art of Pottery

Feel the softness of the clay on your palms fill your heart with joy and endless possibilities; as you create the Art of Pottery.

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Arabesque, 225 B Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Lemonade Food And Drink Festival

This is a food and drinks festival themed ‘A taste of Naija’. A food exhibition event for SME food and drinks vendors. Come eat, play games, listen to sweet music and enjoy confam Naija vibes.

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE