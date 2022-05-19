Connect with us

Events

Get Ready for the International Food and Arts Festival by The Elevation Church | See Details

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Scoop

Buju, Victony & Kwesi Arthur Shut Down GoldBlock Party in Accra

Events Promotions

Naeto C, Wande Coal & Daddy Showkey brought the Heat to The Balvenie Launch Events | Here's how it went down

Events Promotions

Learn about the Apple Watch Series 7+ Get the iFitness Experience this Weekend | May 20th & 21st

Events Features

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Events

9mobile & e-business Life Communications celebrate International Girls in ICT day with 14 Lagos Senior Secondary Schools

Events

Kate Henshaw surprises Fans at the Movie Premiere of Seeking Refuge in London

Events

Up from nothing: Stories of Unbreakable People and Inspiring Places as shown by femi.the.god

Events

Luc Belaire and Melly Sanchez Team Up to create the Belaire Bleu Look: A New Shade of Summer

Events

Get Ready for the International Food and Arts Festival by The Elevation Church | See Details

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The International Food and Arts Festival, an initiative of The Elevation Church Ikoyi, is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the uniqueness and beauty of the different international cultures represented in the Ikoyi community. They believe that they are made better when they understand each other and are able to make the connections that truly count for our common well-being.

The International Food and Arts Festival (IFAF) is thus designed to showcase and celebrate the food, culture, fashion and arts of different countries. The fair will be used to promote diversity and drive inclusion by providing opportunities for fellowship, and cultural celebration within a relaxed atmosphere.

This year art, food, and fashion from the following countries will be featured – Nigeria, France, South Africa, China, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Lebanon, Jamaica, India, and Trinidad & Tobago. The ticket fare is N1500 for adults and 500 for children and you can get it here or at the venue.

Join them on May 21, 2022, from 11a.m for the maiden International Food & Arts Festival (“IFAF”) at Strong Tower Hall, 40 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Follow them @tecikoyi on all social media platforms.

Don’t miss it!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It

Mike Hunder: Is Pig Farming the Coolest Kid On the Block?
css.php