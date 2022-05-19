Get Ready for the International Food and Arts Festival by The Elevation Church | See Details

The International Food and Arts Festival, an initiative of The Elevation Church Ikoyi, is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the uniqueness and beauty of the different international cultures represented in the Ikoyi community. They believe that they are made better when they understand each other and are able to make the connections that truly count for our common well-being.

The International Food and Arts Festival (IFAF) is thus designed to showcase and celebrate the food, culture, fashion and arts of different countries. The fair will be used to promote diversity and drive inclusion by providing opportunities for fellowship, and cultural celebration within a relaxed atmosphere.

This year art, food, and fashion from the following countries will be featured – Nigeria, France, South Africa, China, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Lebanon, Jamaica, India, and Trinidad & Tobago. The ticket fare is N1500 for adults and 500 for children and you can get it here or at the venue.

Join them on May 21, 2022, from 11a.m for the maiden International Food & Arts Festival (“IFAF”) at Strong Tower Hall, 40 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Follow them @tecikoyi on all social media platforms.

Don’t miss it!

