Buju, Victony & Kwesi Arthur Shut Down GoldBlock Party in Accra

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On Sunday, 1st May, 2022, the third edition of the GoldBlock Party was held in Accra, Ghana. The renowned celebration of music and youth culture was headlined by BNXN fka Buju. The Nigerian singer/songwriter gave an unforgettable performance, much to the appreciation of the crowd.

Victony, who just released his new EP ‘Outlaw‘, also delivered a spectacular set. There was also a noteworthy performance by Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur at the event. Other acts who held the night down were Kelvynboy, Moliy, and Spacely.

The party went on for hours with great DJs like Titanium, Smallz the DJ, DJ Big Stan, Jaycliff and Mega EJ.

The GoldBlack Party is a celebration of the creativity of Ghanaian youth culture. It is also a function of the interdependent relationship between Ghana and Nigeria concerning pop culture.

