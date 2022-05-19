Naeto C, Wande Coal & Daddy Showkey brought the Heat to The Balvenie Launch Events | Here’s how it went down

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

For the past two weekends, The Balvenie, a luxurious range of single malt whiskey, treated whiskey lovers and enthusiasts to the throwback party of a lifetime, the first was tagged –The Throwback Shindig which was hosted at Grey Matter Victoria Island, while the second was tagged –The Balvenie Makers Assemble.

Several influencers and celebrities such as Uti Nwachukwu, Munachi Abii, and Okey Bakassi spent the evening grooving to throwback tunes while being treated to the smooth taste of The Balvenie whiskey.

DigitPro

The event which held on the 6th and 13th of May, 2022, was headlined by Nigeria’s chart topping artists, Wande coal and Daddy Showkey for the first edition and Naeto C for the second, who serenaded the guests to throwback hits from their discography to the excitement of the guests who were thrilled to relive the cherished memories attached to the songs that were performed. The energy at the party was top-notch and there were very fascinating performances by fire-breathers, aerialists and samba dancers who kept guests entertained all through the night.

The shindig was hosted by Chico of Classic FM Lagos and had DJ Humility as the guest DJ on the wheels of steel for the first edition and DJ Jimmy Jatt for the second, treating the audience to a host of strictly throwback songs.

Catch all the scoop of the event via pictures below:

