Learn about the Apple Watch Series 7+ Get the iFitness Experience this Weekend | May 20th & 21st

Published

5 hours ago

 on

How fit are you?
How much do you know about the amazing Apple Watch Series 7?
Have you ever had a one-on-one experience with an iFitness trainer?

Come through to the Apple Watch x iFitness fitness station at iConnect Store , Palms Shopping Mall, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos.

Learn more about the Apple Watch Series 7 and participate in the #iFitness7minsChallenge to win a FREE one-month iFitness gym subscription voucher.

Date : 20th & 21st May 2022
Time: 10am – 5pm
Venue: iConnect Store , Palms Shopping Mall, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos

Ts&Cs apply

