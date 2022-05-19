Events
Learn about the Apple Watch Series 7+ Get the iFitness Experience this Weekend | May 20th & 21st
How fit are you?
How much do you know about the amazing Apple Watch Series 7?
Have you ever had a one-on-one experience with an iFitness trainer?
Come through to the Apple Watch x iFitness fitness station at iConnect Store , Palms Shopping Mall, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos.
Learn more about the Apple Watch Series 7 and participate in the #iFitness7minsChallenge to win a FREE one-month iFitness gym subscription voucher.
Date : 20th & 21st May 2022
Time: 10am – 5pm
Venue: iConnect Store , Palms Shopping Mall, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos
Ts&Cs apply
Sponsored Content