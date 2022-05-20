Connect with us

Music Promotions

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled 'Trouble' | Listen Here

BN TV Music

CKay Performs His Hit Singles "Love Nwantiti" & "Emiliana" on Audiomack's 'Fine Tuned'

Music

New Video: Zinoleesky - Loving You

Music

Black Sherif drops music video for "Kwaku The Traveller"

Music

New Music: Lil Kesh feat. Joeboy - Vanilla Bottega

Music

New Music: CKay feat. Silly Walks - Maria

Music

New Video: Johnny Drille feat. Don Jazzy - Ova

Music

New Music: Simi - Naked Wire

Music

New Music + Video: Omah Lay - Woman

Music

New Music: Lojay & Sarz feat. Chris Brown - Monalisa (Remix)

Music

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled ‘Trouble’ | Listen Here

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Alternative R&B singer and songwriter Nezsa is getting the summer heat started early! The Canada-based Nigerian rising star is back again with an excellent new single titled ‘Trouble’.

Taken from her anticipated sophomore EP To All The Heartbreakers, which arrives this summer, ‘Trouble’ is a brilliant genre-bending R&B offering, driven by nezsa’s enchanting voice, and layered harmonies and vivid storytelling lyrics. The ethereal track sees nezsa standing up to a toxic ex-lover, and pushing back against their cheating, gaslighting and lying ways, over lush synth keys, infectious 808 drum patterns, and a glorious saxophone arrangement that perfectly punctuates the track.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Trouble’, nezsa says,

‘Trouble’ came to me so naturally. Gbeduboss sent me the beat and I was immediately enthralled by the heavy baseline and overall dark vibe. The story is inspired by some of my own experiences, but it’s also dedicated to ‘To All the Heartbreakers’, just as the EP is named. It’s a very empowering song because it’s about standing up to those who’ve hurt you and reclaiming your agency, finally showing them that you’re not weak. In a way, it’s dark because it seems to celebrate revenge, but I think that functions as a therapeutic form of expression in showing myself and also my listeners the extent of our capabilities”.

Noteworthy for her effortless fusion of alternative R&B and neo-soul, her distinctly unforgettable vocals, and her intricate lyricism, Nezsa first appeared on the scene in the summer of 2019 with her debut tracks ‘Lost’ and ‘Like This?’, which quickly attracted global listeners, and caught the attention of emPawa. Partnering with emPawa Africa, a label service company founded by Mr Eazi  – Nezsa released her debut EP Bitter-Sweet last summer to rave reviews from fans and critics alike, before taking a hiatus last year to work on her sophomore EP, which arrives in the summer, led by ‘Break’ and the brand new ‘Trouble’.

Hit the link below to download and listen to “Trouble” now.

Listen Here

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It
css.php