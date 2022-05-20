Connect with us

Promotions

Check out this Guide on how to Invest in Real Estate in Nigeria by Ramos Reality

Music Promotions

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled 'Trouble' | Listen Here

Promotions

Cardiac Community hosted its 3rd Edition of its Walkathon Tagged 'walk4PH' to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day

Promotions

Congratulations to Broda Shaggi for Winning 'Best Actor in a Comedy' at the AMVCA 👏👏

Events Promotions

Ezinne Akudo Hosted an Exclusive Launch for her Luxiourious Home Essential Brand 'NKASSI' | See Photos

Promotions

Yay! You can now Shop Abroad & Pay in Naira with the Edoko App | Get the Details

Promotions

Major! MARA Raises $23M to Build an African Crypto Economy Portal + Announces Partnership with the Central African Republic

Promotions

Crown Flour Mill receives the National Productivity Order of Merit Award from President Muhammadu Buhari 👏🏾👏🏾

Promotions

Watch Out for the Nigerian Idol 7 Finale this Sunday & The Winner will Walk Away with N100 million Worth of Prizes | See Details 

Events Promotions

Naeto C, Wande Coal & Daddy Showkey brought the Heat to The Balvenie Launch Events | Here's how it went down

Promotions

Check out this Guide on how to Invest in Real Estate in Nigeria by Ramos Reality

By: Samson Asenguah, Commercial Executive of Ramos Reality

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Real estate is one of the many ways to acquire wealth in the country. There are two main ways to invest in real estate in Nigeria, you can either buy an existing home or you can build one from scratch, we spoke to Babakayode Lateef-Ibrahim: Senior Commercial Executive, Ramos Realty, a luxury real estate firm that specializes in building, selling and renting quality homes. He spoke about the importance of investing in Real Estate and how there are various opportunities in the sector.

In our conversation with him, he listed some benefits of real estate investments such as Passive income generation, inflation hedging, stable source of cash flow, financial security, wealth generation and more. He also gave insight into crucial information a buyer needs to know before purchasing real estate.

Location
When selecting a location to acquire real estate, we need to consider the following affordability, accessibility & Luxury. Affordable in this sense refers to places that are not so expensive (regardless of the location). If you’re looking to acquire affordable Real Estate, you want to be looking at the following areas: Ajah, Sangotedo, Orchid Road, Ikota etc.

Accessible options refer to those that are central or in close proximity to the major commercial centres in Lagos. These options include: Chevron, Osapa, Agungi, Ikate, Ologolo, Ilasan, Oniru

The Luxury category refers to properties in the Highbrow areas of Lagos. These include Lekki Phase One, Ikoyi and Victoria Island. If you’re buying to resell, investing in affordable locations is your best bet at getting very good returns. If you’re buying to lease, the affordable and accessible categories should be your preferred locations.

If you’re buying in the luxury category, you’re most likely buying for yourself or to venture into the hospitality business (Air BnBs). Leasing also works here but is not as common as in the other two categories.

Property Prices

The price of a property in Lagos greatly depends on the type of property and its location, off-plan houses typically allow for a payment plan schedule. Why fully built houses will prefer outright payments. Ramos of Lagos is always ready to help understand clients’ specific situations and advise/negotiate good payment deals/mortgages for them to afford their dream homes.

Documentation
Getting documentation in Lagos is not the most difficult thing to do but a lot of Red Tape doesn’t make it the easiest either. The first step is to get a competent lawyer who fully understands Real Estate law. After this, everything else becomes easy and straightforward.

You get your deed of assignment after you purchase a property, the Governor’s Consent is then perfected using that deed of assignment. These are the major bits of documentation that need to be done by your lawyer; any other thing you need to do will be better advised by your lawyer.

Ramos Realty can help with the acquisition of real estate properties in Nigeria. Their processes are seamless and hassle-free. You can reach them via [email protected]

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It
css.php