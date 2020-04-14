BN TV
Let Sisi Yemmie Teach you how to make Puff-Puff the “Extremely” Easy way | Watch
Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new food vlog and this time she is teaching us how to prepare our favourite snack, puff-puff in a super-easy way.
This method is also hygienic for making puff-puff because at no point do you touch it with your hands.
INGREDIENTS
2 Cups All-Purpose Flour
2 Teaspoons Active Dry Yeast
1 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
1 Cup Warm Water 1/2 Cup Ground Sugar
Watch the video below: