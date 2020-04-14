Let Sisi Yemmie Teach you how to make Puff-Puff the “Extremely” Easy way | Watch

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new food vlog and this time she is teaching us how to prepare our favourite snack, puff-puff in a super-easy way.

This method is also hygienic for making puff-puff because at no point do you touch it with your hands.

INGREDIENTS

2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

2 Teaspoons Active Dry Yeast

1 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

1 Cup Warm Water 1/2 Cup Ground Sugar

Watch the video below: