WATCH: Evolving Your Beauty Business Strategy With Louisa Kinoshi

Asiyam Gold's Entire Everyday Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

Jackie Aina Gave Us the Details on the Sublime Perfection System by Pat McGrath Labs

How Can Makeup Artists Survive This COVID-19 Era? Dodos Shared The Best Tips On #BNStyleLIVE

Marriage & Kids are Top of the List for Lady Gaga as she Covers InStyle Magazine

#BBNaija's Diane & Frood are Cover Stars for VL Magazine April Issue

Sabrina Dhowre Elba is a Stunner on the Cover of DuJour Magazine, All Thanks to Hubby Idris Elba

Here's How To Get The Perfect Blue Smokey Eyes & Nude Lips, Thanks Bregha!

Check out Vandora's Brown Smoky Eye Tutorial for a Sexy & Fierce Look | Watch

Issa Rae is in the Middle of a Major Level Up & She‘s Telling us About it in the April Edition of Teen Vogue

WATCH: Evolving Your Beauty Business Strategy With Louisa Kinoshi

BellaNaija Style

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Louisa Kinoshi dropped another Youtube video full of gems for beauty businesses looking to scale their e-commerce businesses despite the global pandemic.

On her Youtube Channel she shared:

Hey YouTube Family,

First of all, hope you all are staying at home and doing well. My goal is to help inspire, entertain and enlighten women of colour entrepreneurs as we work to get through this new normal. Even before the recent climate, women of color entrepreneurs face obstacles in launching their beauty businesses. I’ve spent the past year advising startups owned by women of color. The amazing team at STRIPE will be sponsoring our free Path To Profitability Digital Summit and supporting our FREE digital platform @buildingaglobalbrand for innovators of colours to not only grow but strengthen our ties to one another during this time.

SIGN UP HERE: http://bit.ly/globalbeautyfashion 

I’ll be leading a session on Performance Marketing – Beyond Social where I’ll share the tips and tricks on how I’ve helped brands like @Crowdtap and @esteelauder find fast, repeatable and scalable ways to acquire and retain consumers.

Confirmed speakers include:

Orna Holland, Head of International Recruiting at Stripe

Essence Gant, Beauty Director at Buzzfeed

Sharon Chuter Creative Director, UOMA Beauty 

Shontay Lundy, Founder, Black Girl Sunscreen

Afua Osei, Co-Founder, She Leads Africa

Afua Osei, Co-Founder, She Leads Africa

Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Founder of ZAZAII.com and Editor at Large of BellaNaija Style AND MORE!

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

