WATCH: Evolving Your Beauty Business Strategy With Louisa Kinoshi

Louisa Kinoshi dropped another Youtube video full of gems for beauty businesses looking to scale their e-commerce businesses despite the global pandemic.

On her Youtube Channel she shared:

Hey YouTube Family, First of all, hope you all are staying at home and doing well. My goal is to help inspire, entertain and enlighten women of colour entrepreneurs as we work to get through this new normal. Even before the recent climate, women of color entrepreneurs face obstacles in launching their beauty businesses. I’ve spent the past year advising startups owned by women of color. The amazing team at STRIPE will be sponsoring our free Path To Profitability Digital Summit and supporting our FREE digital platform @buildingaglobalbrand for innovators of colours to not only grow but strengthen our ties to one another during this time. SIGN UP HERE: http://bit.ly/globalbeautyfashion I’ll be leading a session on Performance Marketing – Beyond Social where I’ll share the tips and tricks on how I’ve helped brands like @Crowdtap and @esteelauder find fast, repeatable and scalable ways to acquire and retain consumers. Confirmed speakers include: Orna Holland, Head of International Recruiting at Stripe Essence Gant, Beauty Director at Buzzfeed Sharon Chuter Creative Director, UOMA Beauty Shontay Lundy, Founder, Black Girl Sunscreen Afua Osei, Co-Founder, She Leads Africa Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Founder of ZAZAII.com and Editor at Large of BellaNaija Style AND MORE!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!