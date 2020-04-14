Tuke Morgan had an Interesting Dating Life & she is Telling it All in her new Vlog | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Beauty and lifestyle blogger, Tuke Morgan has released her first-ever vlog on relationships and she is telling us all about her love life from before she met her husband and why she started dating quite late.

She says:

This is my first relationship video and I’m talking about How I met my Husband in the most unexpected of places and why I didn’t date till I was 21! Yes, I’m one of those ladies who married her first boyfriend 🙂 He was also my First Kiss!

Watch her vlog below:

