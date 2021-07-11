Connect with us

Nigeria’s D’Tigers Basketball Team beats USA Team with 90-87 at the Pre-Olympic Opener

Published

2 mins ago

 on

@nigeriabasketball

D’Tigers, Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, stunned team USA in the pre-Olympics opener on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

To begin their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the D’Tigers took on team USA and stunned the basketball world with a 90-87 victory over a team that included some of the top NBA players.

Precious Achiuwa, Josh Okogie, Gabe Vincent, Ike Nwamu, and Chikezie ‘KZ’ Okpala were the five players who started for the D’Tigers.

Nigeria defeated the United States 60-30 from 3-point range, led by Caleb Agada‘s 17 points and Ike Nwamu’s 13. Kevin Durant scored 17 points for USA Basketball. Jayson Tatum had 15 points, Damian Lillard had 14, and Nigerian-born Bam Adebayo had 11.

With around 1:15 left, former NBA great Ike Iroegbu hit a three-pointer to put Nigeria up 88-80. Nigeria’s recovery came from Precious Achiuwa.

D’Tigers will continue their preparations for the Tokyo games with another exhibition game against Argentina on Monday, July 12 in Las Vegas. It might be only a friendly game, but this is a massive feat for Nigeria.

See highlights:

