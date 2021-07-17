Connect with us

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Get all the Scoop on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Movies & TV Scoop Style

The Swoon-Worthy Outfits Dorathy Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Bovi Ugboma & Sophie Alakija make a hilarious pair in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 11 (The Gift of Giving) of Accelerate TV's "The Olive" is Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ranti gets her hands on a juicy story in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It"

BN TV Movies & TV

Tola Adesanmi of Spleet is the Latest Guest on Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Prince’s Looks for the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Were Beyond Perfect

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Azeez's scheme backfires on him in this episode of "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The “Assistant Madams” Are Back! Watch the Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Directors Uyoyou Adia & Akay Mason are the Latest Guests on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Movies & TV

#BNWeekInReview: Get all the Scoop on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The weekend is here BNers!

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. From D’Tigers’ big win and the passing of music star Sound Sultan to award nominations, magazine covers, music, movies, and all-round news, we’ve got all the tea right here.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in July.

#DiscoverWithBN: Deloye ‘Dotun’ from “Nigerian Idol” Season 6 is Our Feature this Week!

See the Tracklist for Runtown’s Forthcoming Album “Signs”

From Ramsey Nouah to Olumide Akpata & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – Everybody Was At RMD’s 60th Birthday Bash

Sound Sultan Has Passed Away 💔

Nigeria’s D’Tigers Basketball Team beats USA Team with 90-87 at the Pre-Olympic Opener

And the WINNER of Nigerian Idol 2021 is… Kingdom!

#COVID19: Governor Sanwo-Olu gives update on possible third wave says defaulters will be prosecuted

Moelogo’s Upcoming Project “I The EP” features Bella Shmurda, Adekunle Gold & Laycon

Gorgeous & Confident! Idia Aisien Covers Aura Magazine’s August/September Issue

President Buhari & Governor Sanwo-Olu Send Condolence Messages to Sound Sultan’s Family

Naomi Osaka Has Her Own Barbie Doll Collection

Photo Credit: Mattel

Big Win for Wizkid & Tems as “Essence” hits Billboard Hot 100 & debuts at No. 82

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha have welcomed another baby to their family!

Couple Alert! Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin & Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric are Dating

Inside Cardi B & Offset’s Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Kulture

Idia Aisien, Elozonam, Nengi Hampson… Meet the Cast of Yomi Black’s Forthcoming Movie “Badboys and Bridesmaids”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others

Mfonobong Inyang: The Time to Give D’Tigers Their Flowers is Now!

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Protect Your Money From Inflation

Favour David-Bolade: Should We Really Follow Our Passion? 

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php