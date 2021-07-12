President Buhari & Governor Sanwo-Olu Send Condolence Messages to Sound Sultan’s Family

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have joined friends, family and fans of the veteran singer Sound Sultan in mourning his loss.

The rapper and songwriter died on Sunday, July 11 and was laid to rest on the same day in accordance with the Islamic rites.

Buhari in a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Sound Sultan’s demise as a great loss to the world. Buhari revealed that he “was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country”.

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDOLES WITH THE FASASI FAMILY ON LOSS OF SOUND SULTAN

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, aged 44. The President notes that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole. As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry. The deceased, President Buhari affirms, was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country. The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends and associates. Femi Adesina

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed shock over the death of the singer, saying Sound Sultan’s demise was painful and a great loss to the deceased family, the Nigerian music industry and the country as a whole.

Sound Sultan’s death is painful. He was a bundle of talents, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind. His music, artistry and interest in sports were all donated at every point for the development of humanity. No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good and fulfilled life, just like the late Olanrewaju Fasasi, who was a celebrated singer, comedian, rapper, songwriter and actor during his lifetime. Sound Sultan will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fans and the Nigerian entertainment industry as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria. Sound Sultan who was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria, has left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled. I sympathise with Sound Sultan’s widow, children, siblings, family, fans and colleagues. I pray that God will grant the late Olanrewaju Fasasi eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.