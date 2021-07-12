Connect with us

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Movie "Dwindle"

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Movie “Dwindle”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood fans should prepare themselves for this!

The comedy movie, which debuts on July 16, stars Funke Akindele-Bello and Bisola Aiyeola alongside stars like, Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Gregory Ojefua, Broda Shaggi, Adedimeji Lateef, Taymesan, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Efa Iwara, Steve Chuks and more.

Dwindle tells the story of Nedu, Buta, Tolani and Juliet; over the course of a couple of days, in which a series of unfortunate events befall them. Chinedu is a down-on-his-luck hustler who has just lost his job on the first day because of a government ban on bikes about the state. Buta is a street urchin that has been squatting with Sogo, a happy-go-lucky guy with major street cred. Officer Tolani and Juliet are 2 disrespected female officers who are charged with a big assignment to protect the Governor of Dakawa state. Unfortunately, he is kidnapped on their watch and they are accused of this crime.

The movie is directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare E. Olaitan, produced by  Mimi Bartels.

In case you missed the BTS photos and the first teaser, you can see it here and here. So, before it premieres, get to know the cast of “Dwindle”.

 

