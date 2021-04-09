Teaser for “Dwindle” starring Funke Akindele-Bello & Bisola Aiyeola Will Leave You Wanting More

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Get ready for a drama like no other. “Dwindle“, a forthcoming film directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare E. Olaitan is coming to Nigerian cinemas on July 19, 2021, and stars Funke Akindele-Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Gregory Ojefua, Broda Shaggi, Adedimeji Lateef, Taymesan, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Efa Iwara, Steve Chuks and many more.

Find out what happens when you mix an uber driver, the police, a missing money bag, love and an angry Landlord looking for rent money. One word EPIC!

Watch the teaser below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

