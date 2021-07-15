Rotimi’s “In my Bed” is Certified Gold!

The single “In my Bed” by Rotimi became certified gold on July 13.

The song “In My Bed,” which featured Nigerian-American rapper Wale, was released in 2019 as part of his EP “The Beauty Of Becoming“.

The artist announced the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, emphasizing that hard work is a key factor in his achievement. He captioned the post; “I’m just a first-generation Nigerian kid from Jersey. Don’t EVER let anyone tell you that there’s a box, a CEILING or LIMIT to what you can do, or who you can be. Nothing comes easy no shortcuts no delay. Hard work. A team, a Dream, and ur God is all U need. Bet on YOU.”