Connect with us

Music Scoop

Rotimi's "In my Bed" is Certified Gold!

BN TV Music

Let Nasty Blaq & #BBNaija's Prince Show You How Well They Can Dance on “Izzy Dance Tutorials”

BN TV Music

TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship feat. Femi Okunuga, Uwana Etuk & George Ade-Alao - Holy, Holy

Music

New Music: Buju - Testimony

Music Scoop

We're Totally Feeling Ric Hassani's Look for Man Magazine Nigeria's Latest Issue

Music

New Video: Newboy Star feat. Sista Afia - Fameko

Movies & TV Music Scoop Style

How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Uzo Aduba, Cynthia Erivo & O. T. Fagbenle Nominated for 2021 Emmys

BN TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold & Lucky Daye's Live Performance of "Sinner"

Music

New Video: DJ Tàrico, Burna Boy feat. Nelson Tivane & Preck - Yaba Buluku

Music

Rotimi’s “In my Bed” is Certified Gold!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The single “In my Bed” by Rotimi became certified gold on July 13.

The song “In My Bed,” which featured Nigerian-American rapper Wale, was released in 2019 as part of his EP “The Beauty Of Becoming“.

The artist announced the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, emphasizing that hard work is a key factor in his achievement. He captioned the post; “I’m just a first-generation Nigerian kid from Jersey. Don’t EVER let anyone tell you that there’s a box, a CEILING or LIMIT to what you can do, or who you can be. Nothing comes easy no shortcuts no delay. Hard work. A team, a Dream, and ur God is all U need. Bet on YOU.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chosen 🕊 (@rotimi)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Landlords Accepting Only Tenants from a Particular Gender, Tribe or Religion

Kolawole Ajayi: Avoid Road Accidents by Adhering to These Safety Tips

John Amanam’s Hyper-Realistic Prostheses Are Giving Amputees a Semblance of Their Body Parts

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Heart

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs
Advertisement
css.php