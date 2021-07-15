Connect with us

"I'll be the best father in the whole galaxy..." - Kizz Daniel Bought a Luxury Penthouse for His Sons

Nollywood Directors Uyoyou Adia & Akay Mason are the Latest Guests on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

We're Totally Feeling Ric Hassani's Look for Man Magazine Nigeria's Latest Issue

Rotimi's "In my Bed" is Certified Gold!

The First Teaser Poster for "King of Boys 2" is Here & Kemi Adetiba Couldn't Be More Grateful

Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong have a new baby on the way!

How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

D'Tigers paid Tribute to Sound Sultan with their Warm Up Shirts for the Australia Game

Uzo Aduba, Cynthia Erivo & O. T. Fagbenle Nominated for 2021 Emmys

Every Single Look Nengi Rocked to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

“I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy…” – Kizz Daniel Bought a Luxury Penthouse for His Sons

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Kizz Daniel has given each of his two boys an apartment.

The singer revealed this on Thursday through his Instagram page, where he posted photographs of himself and the boys, Jalil and Jelani, as well as paperwork for the homes he purchased for each of them.

The new 2-bedroom luxury flats in the Lekki region of Lagos State were purchased on June 10th, according to the paperwork with their names on both documents. Kizz Daniel had announced the arrival of his twins while celebrating his birthday on May 1. He was blessed with triplets, but one of them, Jamal, died after just four days.

He wrote; “GOD blessed me with 3 boys a while back 🙏🏽 JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after I lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers….. Congrats to the latest Homeowners in town, Jelani and Jalil ❤️ My first gift to my sons 🥰 #Okunrinmeta.”

See his post below:

