Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Inside Cardi B & Offset's Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Kulture

Relationships Scoop

Couple Alert! Martin Lawrence's Daughter & Eddie Murphy's Son are Dating

Scoop Sweet Spot

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha have welcomed another baby to their family!

News Scoop

Nigeria's D'Tigers defeats Team Argentina with a Score of 94 - 71

Scoop

Naomi Osaka Has Her Own Barbie Doll Collection

Music Scoop

President Buhari & Governor Sanwo-Olu Send Condolence Messages to Sound Sultan's Family

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Movie "Dwindle"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Gorgeous & Confident! Idia Aisien Covers Aura Magazine’s August/September Issue

Music Scoop

Moelogo's Upcoming Project "I The EP" features Bella Shmurda, Adekunle Gold & Laycon

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are In Full Baecation Mode

Scoop

Inside Cardi B & Offset’s Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Kulture

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Cardi B and Offset are completely smitten with Kulture, their baby. Since she was born, the lovely little girl has been reaching milestones and providing delight to her parents, so it was only fitting that she have a princess-themed third birthday celebration.

Kulture’s birthday party was themed “Fairy Tale Princess”. The birthday girl arrived with her parents in a Cinderella-inspired carriage, a petting zoo was set up outside, Princess Tiana was also present, a crab cake tower, whimsical colourful balloons, princesses in boxes, and yummy Cinderella cake.

Check on it:

Photo Credit: iamcardib

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues
Advertisement
css.php