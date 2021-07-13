Inside Cardi B & Offset’s Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Kulture

Cardi B and Offset are completely smitten with Kulture, their baby. Since she was born, the lovely little girl has been reaching milestones and providing delight to her parents, so it was only fitting that she have a princess-themed third birthday celebration.

Kulture’s birthday party was themed “Fairy Tale Princess”. The birthday girl arrived with her parents in a Cinderella-inspired carriage, a petting zoo was set up outside, Princess Tiana was also present, a crab cake tower, whimsical colourful balloons, princesses in boxes, and yummy Cinderella cake.

Check on it:

Photo Credit: iamcardib