Idia Aisien, Elozonam, Nengi Hampson... Meet the Cast of Yomi Black's Forthcoming Movie "Badboys and Bridesmaids"

The cast of the romance drama “Badboys and Bridesmaids,” produced by Yomi Black and directed by Seyi Babatope, has been revealed.

“Badboys and Bridesmaids” stars Elozonam Ogbolu and Nengi Hampson from Big Brother Naija, as well as Demola Adedoyin, Jidekene Achufusi, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, and Mercy Isoyip.

Producer Yomi Black posted to Instagram to reveal posters from the film, confirming that filming has begun, adding, “Finally! The cast of Badboys and Bridesmaids are now on set. It’s a cinema movie!!!”

The bridesmaids are saving it for marriage, but these bad boys want it now!! It’s Boys vs Girls!! Whose side are you on??

Check out the cast posters below:

