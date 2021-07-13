Toolz & Tunde Demuren’s Son is One and He’s Such a Rockstar!

Toolz and Captain Tunde Demuren are celebrating their son Oluwafikayomi Eli‘s first birthday!

Not only is he so cute, but he’s such a rockstar.

Toolz took to Instagram to share his first birthday photos, appreciating God for their bundle of joy and expressing how much she loves him.

Toolz wrote:

#TheGeneral is 1 today, and I’m crying such happy tears! 😭😭😭

I’m always going to give you a little story with my babies lol.

I remember Captain and I had a brief conversation about having another baby, and I was like yes when Chairman turns 1 in December. I guess God was like great idea, because as we were trying to figure when we should start trying, we found out we were already pregnant!

This was a few weeks after my dad died, so I was super emotional….in fact throughout the whole pregnancy.

Covid then hit, and I kept thinking how am I going to do this…but God was with us throughout.

Captain did everything he could, but he couldn’t make it for General’s birth. I was in gangsta mode, and knew I had to be prepared to do it by myself if need be. Thankfully my sister @simply_y_gee came through. Covid rules were strict, and she had to leave about an hour after General arrived, and I wasn’t allowed any visitors for the rest of my stay in the hospital.

This pregnancy was definitely a bit trickier than Chairman’s, but it all thankfully ended in praise!!! Super thankful God, family & friend for all their support. We are eternally grateful. ❤❤❤❤❤❤ See my beautiful baby boy 😭😢😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

In another post, she wrote:

This is what happens when your parents are music heads 🙈🙈..they dress you up like a baby @llcoolj or the youngest member of @rundmc We named you after one of the most powerful people in the bible- Prophet Elisha because we know that the strength and blessings of God will be with you all the days of your life.

‘Oluwafikayomi’ because your arrival indeed brought more joy into our lives.

Babatunde in honour of my late father Happy birthday darling Eli! My prayer is that God watches over you, protects and blesses you every day of your life. May you never depart from His word. May you bring joy to everyone you come across.

May you find happiness and God’s favor in all you do.

May you be more successful than us – your parents.

May you live a long, productive and blessed life. You are soooo loved little one!!!!

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

#TheGeneral

Tunde Demuren also took to his page to celebrate his son. He wrote:

This time 1 year ago, my Oga General was born. Due covid lockdown I missed your birthday but got to the UK 2 days later. You came into the world during a trying time but gave us so much joy and hope.

Happy one year later you are so full of joy and happiness.

We love you so much! Happy Birthdqy Eli!!!!!!❤❤❤❤🎉🎊🎉❤🌹❤🎁👑👑👑👑⭐⭐⭐⭐

