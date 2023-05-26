Shining the Spotlight: Amstel Malta Spotlights Digital Content Creators at AMVCA 9

It was a dazzling display of creativity and innovation, as premium malt drink and headline sponsor of the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Amstel Malta, proudly co-hosted the second edition of the Digital Content Creators Day — a day where the spotlight shined brightly on the next generation of creative geniuses within the digital content creation space.

The event, which was attended by over 100 creators across tech, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty, and fashion, was held at the Mike Adenuga Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, and featured an interactive panel session designed to empower creators with essential insights and skills to build and expand their brands, effectively connect with their target audience, and generate sustainable income. Amstel Malta was at the heart of it all.

As the headline sponsor of this year’s AMVCAs, the brand made it clear that it was time for these talented individuals to step into the spotlight and shine.

Digital creators had the opportunity to connect with industry experts, network with fellow creators, and gain valuable knowledge about the ever-evolving digital landscape. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Naija’s beloved Enioluwa Adeoluwa and the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, the event featured a highly insightful panel session.

Prominent industry heavyweights such as Steve Babaeko, Colette Otusheso, Toolz, Gbemi, and Iyabo Ojo shared their wisdom, wit, and creative spirits with all present, leaving the young creators inspired and ready to take on the world.

With the brand’s understanding of the importance of giving creators the recognition they deserve and providing a platform where talents take centre stage, Amstel Malta truly solidified its position as a champion of the creative community.

See more photos from the event below:

