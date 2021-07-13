Every Single Look Nengi Rocked to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija‘s season 5 reunion show ended a few weeks ago, and it was so pleasing to see the housemates again.

There’s a thing about reunions and fashion, and honestly, all of the housemates came serving their best.

During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the housemates rocked to the reunion show. First on our list is the ever-gorgeous Rebecca Nengi Hampson, delivering outfit, hair and makeup looks.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks Nengi bodied during the show:

Look 1

Nengi in Xtra Brides Lagos

Look 2

Nengi in Xtra Brides Lagos

Look 3

Nengi in LadyBeellionaire

Look 4

Nengi in LadyBeellionaire

Photo Credit: @photokulture | nengiofficial

