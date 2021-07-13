Beauty
Every Single Look Nengi Rocked to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show
Big Brother Naija‘s season 5 reunion show ended a few weeks ago, and it was so pleasing to see the housemates again.
There’s a thing about reunions and fashion, and honestly, all of the housemates came serving their best.
During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the housemates rocked to the reunion show. First on our list is the ever-gorgeous Rebecca Nengi Hampson, delivering outfit, hair and makeup looks.
Keep scrolling to see all the looks Nengi bodied during the show:
Look 1
Nengi in Xtra Brides Lagos
Look 2
Nengi in Xtra Brides Lagos
Look 3
Nengi in LadyBeellionaire
Look 4
Nengi in LadyBeellionaire
Photo Credit: @photokulture | nengiofficial