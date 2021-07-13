Here’s Your Chance to Learn More About David Oyelowo & His Directorial Debut in “The Water Man”

Connect with us

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Interested to know more about “The Water Man” and David Oyelowo‘s (who plays Amos Boone) directorial debut?

South African producer, Legend Manqele sits down with the Nigerian-British actor to discuss the film and their uncensored views on life.

“The Water Man” is a 2020 American drama film directed by David Oyelowo. It stars David Oyelowo alongside Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello. Oprah Winfrey serves as an executive producer via her Harpo Films banner.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2020, and was released in the United States on May 7, 2021, by RLJE Films. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

