Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha have welcomed another baby to their family!

Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha have a new addition to their family!

The new parents announced the good news on their respective Instagram pages today, July 13, which also happens to be Elsie’s birthday. Before this pregnancy, the new mum had three miscarriages, according to her. She stated that she had hoped for this baby to be born despite already having two children.

She wrote:

I prayed for this, Endlessly

I craved for it desperately(yea even after 2 kids, lol)

And after 3 Miscarriages….

God said it was time….his perfect time!!!

It’s A NEW CHAPTER!!!!!!

Basketmouth took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife on her birthday and also thank her for making him a new dad. He captioned his post;

Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me. P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4. P.S.2: You’re beautiful AF!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations to the Okpochas!