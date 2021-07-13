Connect with us

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha have welcomed another baby to their family!

Inside Cardi B & Offset's Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Kulture

Couple Alert! Martin Lawrence's Daughter & Eddie Murphy's Son are Dating

Nigeria's D'Tigers defeats Team Argentina with a Score of 94 - 71

Naomi Osaka Has Her Own Barbie Doll Collection

President Buhari & Governor Sanwo-Olu Send Condolence Messages to Sound Sultan's Family

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Movie "Dwindle"

Gorgeous & Confident! Idia Aisien Covers Aura Magazine’s August/September Issue

Moelogo's Upcoming Project "I The EP" features Bella Shmurda, Adekunle Gold & Laycon

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are In Full Baecation Mode

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha have a new addition to their family!

The new parents announced the good news on their respective Instagram pages today, July 13, which also happens to be Elsie’s birthday. Before this pregnancy, the new mum had three miscarriages, according to her. She stated that she had hoped for this baby to be born despite already having two children.

She wrote:

I prayed for this, Endlessly
I craved for it desperately(yea even after 2 kids, lol)
And after 3 Miscarriages….
God said it was time….his perfect time!!!
It’s A NEW CHAPTER!!!!!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha)

Basketmouth took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife on her birthday and also thank her for making him a new dad. He captioned his post;

Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me.

P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4.

P.S.2: You’re beautiful AF!!! ❤️❤️❤️

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

Congratulations to the Okpochas!

