Nigeria’s D’Tigers defeats Team Argentina with a Score of 94 – 71

Nigeria’s D’Tigers basketball team has won again, this time against Argentina, the world’s fourth-best team, just a few days after defeating the United States of America, the world’s number one country in basketball.

Nigeria defeated Argentina 95-71 on Monday, July 13 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, as part of their Olympic preparations. Nigeria was led by Jahlil Okafor (15 points), Josh Okogie (10 points), and Chimezie Metu (10 points).

Coach Mike Brown was able to designate Jahlil Okafor to the squad, but he began Josh Okogie, Ike Nwamu, Nnamdi (Gabe) Vincent, Chikezie Okpala, and Precious Achiuwa in the front five.

The two countries last played in China for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which Argentina won 94-81.

The D’Tigers will meet the Australians in their first encounter in Tokyo, which will take place on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the team.

