Nigeria's D'Tigers defeats Team Argentina with a Score of 94 - 71

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announces appointment of New MD - Yemisi Edun

Big Win for Wizkid & Tems as "Essence" hits Billboard Hot 100 & debuts at No. 82

The Special Foundation hosted an Inspiring Career Day at Lagos City Senior College

#COVID19: Governor Sanwo-Olu gives update on possible third wave says defaulters will be prosecuted

Nigeria's D'Tigers Basketball Team beats USA Team with 90-87 at the Pre-Olympic Opener

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Apply Today! U.S. Consulate announces Application for 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)

New Music + Video: Phyno - Bia

Funke Akindele Bello wants you to Join the Happiness Movement with Molfix Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s D’Tigers basketball team has won again, this time against Argentina, the world’s fourth-best team, just a few days after defeating the United States of America, the world’s number one country in basketball.

Nigeria defeated Argentina 95-71 on Monday, July 13 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, as part of their Olympic preparations. Nigeria was led by Jahlil Okafor (15 points), Josh Okogie (10 points), and Chimezie Metu (10 points).

Coach Mike Brown was able to designate Jahlil Okafor to the squad, but he began Josh Okogie, Ike Nwamu, Nnamdi (Gabe) Vincent, Chikezie Okpala, and Precious Achiuwa in the front five.

The two countries last played in China for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which Argentina won 94-81.

The D’Tigers will meet the Australians in their first encounter in Tokyo, which will take place on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the team.

