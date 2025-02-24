D’Tigers Wrap Up AfroBasket 2025 Qualifiers Strong with a 77-62 Win Over Cape Verde

Nigeria’s men’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers, have secured their spot at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Championship with a dominant performance in the final qualification window. They sealed their place before their last game against Cape Verde on Sunday and finished strong with a 77-62 victory.

D’Tigers won all three of their Group B games in Tripoli, starting with a hard-fought 75-70 win over hosts Libya on Friday, followed by an 87-67 triumph against Uganda on Saturday. Despite already qualifying, they closed out the campaign in style with a convincing win over Cape Verde, finishing the qualifiers on a three-game winning streak.