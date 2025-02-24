Connect with us

D’Tigers Wrap Up AfroBasket 2025 Qualifiers Strong with a 77-62 Win Over Cape Verde

D’Tigers Wrap Up AfroBasket 2025 Qualifiers Strong with a 77-62 Win Over Cape Verde

Nigeria’s D’Tigers capped off the AfroBasket 2025 qualifiers with a dominant 77-62 win over Cape Verde.

6 hours ago

Photo Credit: Afrobasket/Instagram

Nigeria’s men’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers, have secured their spot at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Championship with a dominant performance in the final qualification window. They sealed their place before their last game against Cape Verde on Sunday and finished strong with a 77-62 victory.

D’Tigers won all three of their Group B games in Tripoli, starting with a hard-fought 75-70 win over hosts Libya on Friday, followed by an 87-67 triumph against Uganda on Saturday. Despite already qualifying, they closed out the campaign in style with a convincing win over Cape Verde, finishing the qualifiers on a three-game winning streak.

With their ticket to AfroBasket secured, D’Tigers will now set their sights on the tournament in Angola from 12 to 24 August. Nigeria has not missed an edition in 30 years and will be looking to add to their 2015 championship win, which remains their only AfroBasket title. They have also finished as runners-up four times and earned three bronze medals.

Libya topped Group B with 10 points, while Nigeria and Cape Verde finished second and third, respectively, with nine points each. Uganda, finishing with eight points, also advanced as one of the best fourth-placed teams.

The 2025 AfroBasket, the tournament’s 31st edition, will see Tunisia enter as defending champions, with Angola hosting for the fourth time.

