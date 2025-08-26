FIBA AfroBasket 2025: Angola Crowned Champions After Defeating Mali for Record 12th Title

Luanda erupted in jubilation Sunday night as Angola reclaimed their place at the top of African basketball, defeating Mali 70–43 to lift the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket trophy. And what a moment it was. A home crowd of over 12,000 fans inside Kilamba Arena roaring as the Palancas Negras celebrated their first title since 2013.

It was domination. Angola went unbeaten all tournament (a perfect 6–0 run), and in the final, they never gave Mali a chance. By the third quarter, the lead had stretched past 20 points, and the atmosphere in Luanda turned into one long victory party.

At the centre of it all was Childe Dundao, Angola’s lightning-quick point guard, who dropped 16 points and walked away with the MVP award. His name was ringing out across the arena as fans chanted, “MVP! MVP!” It was one of those sporting moments that will live long in memory.

But let’s pause and salute Mali. The Eagles made history by reaching their first-ever AfroBasket final, shocking the continent when they knocked out heavyweights Senegal in the semis. Though they fell short against Angola, Mali’s run has established them as one of Africa’s rising forces. Siriman Kanoute and Aliou Diarra kept fighting, but Angola’s strength was simply too much to handle.

Elsewhere, Senegal bounced back from their semi-final heartbreak with a 98–72 victory over Cameroon to claim bronze. And they did it in style, thanks to Jean–Jacques Boissy, who poured in a record-breaking 40 points, the highest ever scored in an AfroBasket game. Talk about a statement performance.

For Senegal, it’s a third straight bronze medal, showing just how consistent they’ve been on the continental stage. For Cameroon, who came close to the podium, it was heartbreak, but as Fabien Ateba put it, the team will take the lessons and return stronger.

So what does this all mean? Angola have reminded everyone why they are the giants of African basketball — 12 titles, more than any other nation. Mali have announced themselves as a team to watch. And Senegal continue to show their quality, even if the gold still eludes them.