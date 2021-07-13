Connect with us

News

Big Win for Wizkid & Tems as "Essence" hits Billboard Hot 100 & debuts at No. 82

News Promotions

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announces appointment of New MD - Yemisi Edun

News Scoop

Nigeria's D'Tigers defeats Team Argentina with a Score of 94 - 71

Inspired News Promotions

The Special Foundation hosted an Inspiring Career Day at Lagos City Senior College

News

#COVID19: Governor Sanwo-Olu gives update on possible third wave says defaulters will be prosecuted

News

Nigeria's D'Tigers Basketball Team beats USA Team with 90-87 at the Pre-Olympic Opener

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Career News Promotions

Apply Today! U.S. Consulate announces Application for 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)

News

New Music + Video: Phyno - Bia

Living News Promotions

Funke Akindele Bello wants you to Join the Happiness Movement with Molfix Nigeria

News

Big Win for Wizkid & Tems as “Essence” hits Billboard Hot 100 & debuts at No. 82

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The popular track “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems has topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking a major win for singers.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the news was verified by the official Billboard Charts Twitter page. ‘Essence” debuted at No. 82 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, according to their post. They also verified that this is Tem’s first chart appearance.

They wrote: “@wizkidayo’s “Essence,” featuring @temsbaby, debuts at No. 82 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart”.

Wizkid’s third chart entry follows the success of “One Dance,” which peaked at No. 1 in 2016.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues
Advertisement
css.php