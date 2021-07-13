Big Win for Wizkid & Tems as “Essence” hits Billboard Hot 100 & debuts at No. 82

The popular track “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems has topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking a major win for singers.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the news was verified by the official Billboard Charts Twitter page. ‘Essence” debuted at No. 82 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, according to their post. They also verified that this is Tem’s first chart appearance.

They wrote: “@wizkidayo’s “Essence,” featuring @temsbaby, debuts at No. 82 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart”.



Wizkid’s third chart entry follows the success of “One Dance,” which peaked at No. 1 in 2016.