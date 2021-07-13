Connect with us

News Promotions

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announces appointment of New MD - Yemisi Edun

News

Big Win for Wizkid & Tems as "Essence" hits Billboard Hot 100 & debuts at No. 82

News Scoop

Nigeria's D'Tigers defeats Team Argentina with a Score of 94 - 71

Inspired News Promotions

The Special Foundation hosted an Inspiring Career Day at Lagos City Senior College

News

#COVID19: Governor Sanwo-Olu gives update on possible third wave says defaulters will be prosecuted

News

Nigeria's D'Tigers Basketball Team beats USA Team with 90-87 at the Pre-Olympic Opener

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Career News Promotions

Apply Today! U.S. Consulate announces Application for 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)

News

New Music + Video: Phyno - Bia

Living News Promotions

Funke Akindele Bello wants you to Join the Happiness Movement with Molfix Nigeria

News

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announces appointment of New MD – Yemisi Edun

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited.

This announcement is subsequent to the end of service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.

The Board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies. The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Prior to this appointment, the new Managing Director, Yemisi Edun was the Executive Director/ Chief Financial Officer of the bank and previously served as the acting Managing Director.

With a work experience spanning nearly 35 years, Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

___________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues
Advertisement
css.php