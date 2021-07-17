Yemi Alade is the new brand ambassador for LUSH HAIR

“Together we will create MAGIC” was the unveiling message during the official signing of Yemi Eberechi Alade popularly known as Yemi Adade, award-winning Nigerian Afropop entertainer as a brand ambassador to LUSH HAIR, the proudly Nigerian hair extension brand which has successfully warmed its way into the hearts of Nigerians since its introduction.

As a brand that constantly engages its teeming followers online, Lush Hair released a mystery silhouette picture on Instagram a couple of days before the unveiling asking fans to guess who their first-ever brand ambassador could be, in no time this stunt generated lots of guesses.

There is no doubt that Yemi who is often referred to as Mama Africa is a fashionista. Her love for African-inspired hairstyles and fashion, in general, is second to none as she flaunts this during every opportunity she gets and this has earned her loads of local and global recognition.

She remains one of the most influential and hottest female artistes in Nigeria who has made such an incredible mark in the industry.

While speaking at the event Yemi Alade said;

“Personally, I feel this collaboration is a match made in heaven, especially because of the brand I stand for. I always change my hairstyles and make different hairstyles over time, and I think having this deal allows me to personalize more of my hairstyles as well. I get to have an actual industry that is interested in bringing my vision of creative hairstyles to life”.

Commenting on the official unveiling of Yemi Alade as Lush Hair brand ambassador, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair Nigeria, Ritambhara Kakkar said,

“This partnership is a strategic one because there is hardly ever any salon that does not feature Yemi’s reference style image for people to emulate her hairstyles in their catalogue. She is the best in the game, and we are working towards being the best in the game as well, so it becomes a case of the best meeting the best.”

Following this new relationship with the iconic performer, Lush Hair promises to showcase more beautiful hairstyles and exciting activities with Yemi Alade on all their social media platforms and beyond for fans of both brands to look forward to.

