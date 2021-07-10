Connect with us

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Living

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Single Parenting with Ese & Uju Gold in Episode 5 of “Baby Talk Show” Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 10 (An Old Flame, A New Name) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

BN TV Movies & TV Music

The Cavemen drink their way through this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Bracket feat. Rudeboy - Let's Go

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nnenna tries to get in Toju's good grace on Episode 3 of “Rumour Has It” Season 3

BN TV Music

Watch Christiana Igbokwe's mashup of Asa's "Jailer" & Coldplay feat. The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This"

BN TV Living

Here's Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for Egusi Ijebu

BN TV Movies & TV

Noxolo Dlamini & Candice Modiselle explain some of Mzansi’s Popular Dance Lingo on "Talk That Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Is This Seat Taken" featuring Prettyboy D-O

BN TV

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Hello BNers!

It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in July.

Vector Pens Emotional Tribute to His Late Dad

#BBNaija’s Neo Wrapped Up His Birthday with a Benz & Cash Gift from His Fans

Why Do We Assume People’s Bad Behaviour is Their “True Colour”?

Get to Know Comedians Zicsaloma & Flora 222 Some More in this Tell-All Episode of Rubbin’ Minds

Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had to Say about #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion on the “Midday Show”

We’ve got the Scoop on Seyi Shay’s Intimate Closet Raid!

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are Married 💍

The Official Trailer for “Crazy Grannies” starring Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu & Princess Damilola Adekoya Will Crack You Up!

Denola Grey has a New Book “The Moonseeker” On The Way!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents

BN Hot Topic: Would You be Offended if Your Friend ‘Japa-ed’ Without Telling You?
Advertisement
css.php