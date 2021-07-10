New Music: H Merced & Prince Bright – Kumbaya

Ghanaian male vocalist Prince Bright has a new song with Puerto Rican artiste reggaeton star, H Merced titled “Kumbaya”.

Prince Bright on this track demonstrates his vocal prowess on a reggaeton melody which has influences of reggae and dancehall with a blend of bomba and plena as well as hip-hop.

While Prince Bright croons in Ghanaian language Ga, H Merced sings in Spanish on the duet. H Merced who is a well-known Puerto Rican star with several hits to his name combines with Prince Bright in an amazing duet.

The single digs deep into issues of relationships and opens up the various struggles associated with finding the right person to love and also conveys a message of maintaining love during relationships.

Listen to the track below: