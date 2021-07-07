RMD’s 60th Birthday Celebration was a Blast! Get the Scoop

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style on Wednesday and we’ve got all the scoop. The celebrant began with a vote of thanks and also launched his new book and perfume brand at his 60th birthday party.

The star-studded celebration was attended by Omotola Jalade Ekendi, Ramsey Nouah, Sola Sobowale, Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello, Unuoma McDermott, Kate Henshaw, Darey, Korede Bello, Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz, Desmond Elliot, Uche Nnaji, Tayo Gabriels, Yomi Makun Seyi Vodi, Evan Sakere, Kelechi Eke, Michelle Dede, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mo Abudu, Toolz, Captain Demuren, Onyeka Onwenu and many other public figures.

From the many cute moments with industry heavyweights to RMD bursting those moves that remind us of his undeniable zaddy energy, here’s all that went down at RMD’s big 60 in videos and photos.

The Celebrant

Guests

Photo Credit: #RMDat60, @kemiashefonlovehaven