RMD’s 60th Birthday Celebration was a Blast! Get the Scoop

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style on Wednesday and we’ve got all the scoop. The celebrant began with a vote of thanks and also launched his new book and perfume brand at his 60th birthday party.

The star-studded celebration was attended by Omotola Jalade Ekendi, Ramsey Nouah, Sola Sobowale, Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello, Unuoma McDermott, Kate Henshaw, Darey, Korede Bello, Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz, Desmond Elliot, Uche Nnaji, Tayo Gabriels, Yomi Makun Seyi Vodi, Evan Sakere, Kelechi Eke, Michelle Dede, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mo Abudu, Toolz, Captain Demuren, Onyeka Onwenu and many other public figures.

From the many cute moments with industry heavyweights to RMD bursting those moves that remind us of his undeniable zaddy energy, here’s all that went down at RMD’s big 60 in videos and photos.

The Celebrant

Guests

Ini Edo

Ini Edo

Ini Edo

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello

Funke Akindele Bello

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz

Lucy Edet

Eniola Badmus

Anita Asuoha

Eku Edewor

Eku Edewor

Medlin Boss

Pretty Mike

The Okojies

Mercy Johnson Okojie

Mercy Johnson Okojie

Ufuoma McDermott

Ufuoma McDermott

Omotola & RMD

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mo Abudu, Sola Sobowale

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Michelle Dede, Ini Edo

Toolz and Captain Demuren

Uche Nnaji, Tayo Gabriels, Yomi Makun Seyi Vodi, Evan Sakere,

Uche Nnaji, Tayo Gabriels, Yomi Makun Seyi Vodi,

RMD & Kelechi Eke

Photo Credit: #RMDat60, @kemiashefonlovehaven

